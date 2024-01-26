UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in UMH Properties by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 26.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties Price Performance

UMH Properties stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.92.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

