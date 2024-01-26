Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Position Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UA. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Under Armour by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 107,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Under Armour by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 56,132 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 23.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Under Armour Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:UA opened at $7.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.65. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $11.41.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

