United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Short Interest Update

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the December 31st total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

United Security Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UBFO remained flat at $8.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,740. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $140.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $12.04 million during the quarter.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,193,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 44,182 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in United Security Bancshares by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 346,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 29,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

