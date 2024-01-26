United States Steel (NYSE:X) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Argus cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on X

United States Steel Stock Up 0.1 %

X opened at $48.41 on Wednesday. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average of $34.63.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 6.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 262,458 shares of company stock worth $13,049,275. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 381.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 218,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after buying an additional 173,480 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 6.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,243,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,395,000 after buying an additional 77,225 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 424.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 32,131 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,173,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 10.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.