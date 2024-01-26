Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Unity Software from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unity Software from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $32.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $50.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day moving average is $34.59.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $544.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.48 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 643,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $16,193,497.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,451,851 shares in the company, valued at $212,733,089.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Unity Software news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $6,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,117,585.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 643,365 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $16,193,497.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,451,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,733,089.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,033,254 shares of company stock valued at $30,043,404. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in U. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,819,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,435 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,189,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,440,000 after acquiring an additional 712,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Unity Software by 71,678.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,384,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368,842 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Unity Software by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,191,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,683,000 after purchasing an additional 147,552 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,766,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

