Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th.

Univest Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years. Univest Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 41.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Univest Financial to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.1%.

NASDAQ:UVSP traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $644.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.92. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $29.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.90.

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 15.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 2,103.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 72.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 112.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 38.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 101.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Univest Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Univest Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

