USA Compression Partners LP Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for USA Compression Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for USA Compression Partners’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on USAC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of USAC opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.33 and a beta of 1.34. USA Compression Partners has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $26.93.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $217.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.37 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 232.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 1,102.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the second quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher W. Porter sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $193,038.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,572 shares in the company, valued at $743,729.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 793,628 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $19,047,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher W. Porter sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $193,038.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,729.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,069,880 shares of company stock worth $50,542,481.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,400.00%.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

