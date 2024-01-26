Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 95,655.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 754,306,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,970,650,000 after acquiring an additional 753,518,499 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,976,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,247,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,486,000 after acquiring an additional 94,605 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,749,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,915,000 after purchasing an additional 155,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 340.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,481,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,181 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VWOB opened at $62.69 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $64.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.00.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.3037 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.