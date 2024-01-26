Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) & PHAXIAM Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PHXM) Financial Comparison

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) and PHAXIAM Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PHXM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Vaxart has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PHAXIAM Therapeutics has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vaxart and PHAXIAM Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart 0 0 1 0 3.00 PHAXIAM Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Vaxart presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 387.75%. Given Vaxart’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vaxart is more favorable than PHAXIAM Therapeutics.

This table compares Vaxart and PHAXIAM Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart $110,000.00 1,144.04 -$107.76 million ($0.64) -1.28 PHAXIAM Therapeutics $32.66 million 0.46 -$240,000.00 N/A N/A

PHAXIAM Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Vaxart.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.0% of Vaxart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of PHAXIAM Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Vaxart shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of PHAXIAM Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxart and PHAXIAM Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart -2,141.68% -99.74% -69.54% PHAXIAM Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PHAXIAM Therapeutics beats Vaxart on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase II clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, an oral vaccine platform, which is in preclinical stage; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine that targets HPV 16 and HPV 18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical dysplasia. The company has license agreement with Altesa Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize Vapendavir, a capsid-binding broad spectrum antiviral. Vaxart, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About PHAXIAM Therapeutics

PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for resistant bacterial infections in France and the United States. It develops eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients. The company also engages in developing a portfolio of phages targeting resistant and dangerous bacteria, which together account for more than two-thirds of resistant hospital-acquired infections, including staphylococcus aureus, escherichia coli, and pseudomonas aeruginosa. The company was formerly known as ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and changed its name to PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A. in June 2023. PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

