Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Purchases 20,686 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 20,686 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $257,333.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,558,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,711,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 67,546 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $847,702.30.

On Thursday, January 18th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 39,680 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $496,396.80.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 19,599 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,495.27.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 47,700 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $604,359.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 69,184 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $860,648.96.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 17,605 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $214,781.00.

On Friday, December 29th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 6,013 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $75,102.37.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 41,514 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.97 per share, with a total value of $496,922.58.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $12.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05. The company has a market cap of $444.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.91. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.37.

Institutional Trading of KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2,599.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 833,753 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after buying an additional 802,871 shares in the last quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,982 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,819,000 after buying an additional 402,045 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 258.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 497,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after buying an additional 358,276 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,132,442 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after buying an additional 307,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $2,119,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

