Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) Shares Up 0.1%

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25. 4,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 4,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.
Vericity Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.66 million for the quarter. Vericity had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericity
About Vericity
Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vericity
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- What are fintech companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Vericity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.