Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) Shares Up 0.1%

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25. 4,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 4,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

Vericity Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.66 million for the quarter. Vericity had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericity

About Vericity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERY. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vericity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vericity by 87.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vericity in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

