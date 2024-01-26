Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Rating Increased to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $36.00. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VZ

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $177.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.21. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.34.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 627.8% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.