Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.39 and last traded at C$6.34. 105,368 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 185,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VGCX. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Victoria Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of Victoria Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Victoria Gold
Victoria Gold Trading Up 1.8 %
Victoria Gold Company Profile
Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Victoria Gold
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- What are fintech companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.