Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.39 and last traded at C$6.34. 105,368 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 185,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VGCX. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Victoria Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of Victoria Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Victoria Gold Trading Up 1.8 %

Victoria Gold Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of C$421.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.72.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

