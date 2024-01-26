Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCXGet Free Report) traded up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.39 and last traded at C$6.34. 105,368 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 185,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.23.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VGCX. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Victoria Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of Victoria Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

The stock has a market cap of C$421.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.72.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

