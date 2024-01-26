Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Gap Up to $24.61

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.61, but opened at $25.56. Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 305,010 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VSCO shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.17.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

