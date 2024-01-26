Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Down 30.1% in January

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the December 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Vinci Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VCISY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.00. 327,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,592. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Vinci has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $32.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.10.
