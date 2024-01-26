Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Down 30.1% in January

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the December 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vinci Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VCISY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.00. 327,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,592. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Vinci has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $32.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.10.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses worldwide. Its Concessions segment designs, finances, builds, and operates transport infrastructures and public equipment under public-private partnerships. The company's Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy concession assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

