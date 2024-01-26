Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $309.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $290.00 to $309.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.76.

Visa Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of V traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,328,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,624. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.73 and its 200-day moving average is $246.65. Visa has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $272.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

