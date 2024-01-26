Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Short Interest Update

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the December 31st total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Volkswagen Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAPY opened at 12.40 on Friday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of 10.37 and a 52-week high of 15.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 12.04.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

