Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 223.1% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days.
Wajax Stock Performance
Wajax stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12. Wajax has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $23.60.
Wajax Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wajax
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 large caps near 52-week lows with large dividends
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- ASML reaches inflection point with 100% upside in sight
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Lockheed Martin and RTX Corporation: One to buy, one to let fly?
Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.