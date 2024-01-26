Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $175.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Waste Connections traded as high as $154.58 and last traded at $154.34, with a volume of 49518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.35.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WCN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Connections from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.24.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 39.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 34.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.24 and a 200-day moving average of $139.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

