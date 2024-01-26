Wedbush Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report released on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $7.64 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.56. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.60 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ FY2024 earnings at $8.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $109.96 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $77.18 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 437,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,183,000 after acquiring an additional 38,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $1,450,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 764,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,953,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,380 shares of company stock worth $3,054,689. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 114.58%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

