Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) – Wedbush boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Viridian Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.90). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.03) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.56) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.97) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of VRDN stock opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 13.93 and a quick ratio of 13.93. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 108.58% and a negative net margin of 62,437.76%.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 1,874.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 476,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,839,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,639,034. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

