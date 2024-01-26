Wedbush Weighs in on Intel Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) – Wedbush raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intel in a report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the chip maker will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.69.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $49.55 on Thursday. Intel has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $208.90 billion, a PE ratio of -123.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $642,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Intel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 42,694 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.