Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $72.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WDC. Barclays raised shares of Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,896,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,276,468. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average is $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $60.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.61.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,397,003.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 166,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after buying an additional 114,250 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,246 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Western Digital by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 181,125 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

