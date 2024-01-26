WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Short Interest Update

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

WesBanco Stock Performance

WesBanco stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.24. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $25.80.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

