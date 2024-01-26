West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th.

West Bancorporation has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years. West Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 64.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect West Bancorporation to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

West Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WTBA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,925. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $330.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.96. West Bancorporation has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $22.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $19.46 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WTBA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on West Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Bancorporation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 938.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 253.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 491,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in West Bancorporation by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

