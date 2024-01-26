Western Alliance Bancorporation Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 7,572 call options on the company. This is an increase of 51% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,003 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE WAL traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.31. 1,207,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,932. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.29. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $81.17.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $301,095.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 29,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 33.8% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

