Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.10)-0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.31). The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20-3.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.15 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDC has been the subject of several research reports. Summit Insights raised shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.89.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Western Digital

Western Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDC traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $58.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,232,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,340,694. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.61. Western Digital has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $60.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth $57,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 603.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.