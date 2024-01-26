Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Update

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Westhaven Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTHVF opened at $0.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16. Westhaven Gold has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.29.

Get Westhaven Gold alerts:

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.