Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Update

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Westhaven Gold Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WTHVF opened at $0.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16. Westhaven Gold has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.29.
Westhaven Gold Company Profile
