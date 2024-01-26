Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.88

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.88 and last traded at $12.79, with a volume of 25400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSR. Truist Financial raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Whitestone REIT Trading Up 0.2 %

Whitestone REIT Dividend Announcement

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.26 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

