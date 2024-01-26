WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About WidePoint

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in WidePoint in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in WidePoint during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WidePoint by 121.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in WidePoint by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in WidePoint by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. 10.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

See Also

