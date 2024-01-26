Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of WVVI opened at $5.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.69. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

