Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of WVVI opened at $5.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.69. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.
