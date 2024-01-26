William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genmab A/S in a report released on Tuesday, January 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

GMAB has been the subject of several other reports. DNB Markets upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Genmab A/S Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $28.15 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $27.31 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average of $34.08.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.79 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 25.54%.

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 21.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,187,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,799,000 after acquiring an additional 86,571 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,197,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,180,000 after acquiring an additional 88,355 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 11.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,484,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,580,000 after acquiring an additional 347,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,618,000 after acquiring an additional 183,578 shares during the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

