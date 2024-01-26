Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Winland Stock Performance
WELX stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. Winland has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $4.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51.
Winland Company Profile
