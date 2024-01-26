WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.35.
A number of brokerages recently commented on KLG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen began coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on KLG
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WK Kellogg
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLG. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.
WK Kellogg Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE KLG opened at $13.44 on Friday. WK Kellogg has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56.
WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that WK Kellogg will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%.
WK Kellogg Company Profile
WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WK Kellogg
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- What are fintech companies?
Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.