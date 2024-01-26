WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.35.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KLG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen began coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

In other news, insider Sherry Brice acquired 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,012.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,686.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Doug Vandevelde bought 18,700 shares of WK Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $199,903.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,905.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sherry Brice bought 3,150 shares of WK Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $37,012.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,686.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 157,065 shares of company stock worth $1,682,781 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLG. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSE KLG opened at $13.44 on Friday. WK Kellogg has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that WK Kellogg will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

