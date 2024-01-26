WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.42 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for WNS in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.42 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.29. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for WNS’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for WNS’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

WNS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

NYSE:WNS opened at $68.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. WNS has a 12 month low of $51.84 and a 12 month high of $94.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in WNS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of WNS by 83.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of WNS by 31.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

