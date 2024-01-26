Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the December 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Woolworths Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WLWHY opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Woolworths has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84.

Get Woolworths alerts:

Woolworths Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.