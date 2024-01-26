Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Update

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a growth of 613.4% from the December 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Worldline Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of WRDLY stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. Worldline has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $24.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

