Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Update

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a growth of 613.4% from the December 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Worldline Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of WRDLY stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. Worldline has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $24.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06.
About Worldline
