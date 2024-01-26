Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Worthington Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $528,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 28.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $31.91 and a one year high of $59.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.15 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

