XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCF) Short Interest Update

XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the December 31st total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
XD Price Performance
XDNCF opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17. XD has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $2.17.
XD Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than XD
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- What are fintech companies?
Receive News & Ratings for XD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.