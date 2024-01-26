XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCF) Short Interest Update

XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the December 31st total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

XD Price Performance

XDNCF opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17. XD has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $2.17.

Get XD alerts:

XD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

XD Inc, an investment holding company, develops, publishes, operates, and distributes mobile and web games in Mainland China and internationally. The company also operates TapTap, a platform for gamers and game developers, as well as provides information services. its game portfolio comprises online games and premium games.

Receive News & Ratings for XD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.