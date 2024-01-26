Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Xerox traded as high as $19.14 and last traded at $19.04, with a volume of 2016146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Xerox by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 36,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 87.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox by 2.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Xerox by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

