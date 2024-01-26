Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Xerox traded as high as $19.14 and last traded at $19.04, with a volume of 2016146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.
The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.
