Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Xerox Stock Up 10.4 %

NYSE XRX opened at $18.15 on Friday. Xerox has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRX. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 1,733.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Xerox by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Xerox by 8.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Xerox in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 32.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,270,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,939,000 after purchasing an additional 308,088 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XRX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Xerox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

