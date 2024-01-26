Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

XRX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of XRX opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.71. Xerox has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xerox by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,791,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,765,000 after buying an additional 1,464,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Xerox by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,540,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $239,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,262 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 4.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,240,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,910,000 after acquiring an additional 271,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Xerox by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,790,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,965,000 after buying an additional 52,043 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,258,000 after purchasing an additional 133,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

