YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YSGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the December 31st total of 117,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of YS Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in YS Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of YS Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YS Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of YS Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YS opened at $0.44 on Friday. YS Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80.

YS Biopharma Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company develops a proprietary PIKA immunomodulating technology platform and a series of product targeting PIKA rabies vaccine, PIKA recombinant COVID-19 vaccine, and PIKA YS-ON-001.

