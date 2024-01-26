Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 on March 8th

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Yum! Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Yum! Brands has a payout ratio of 36.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Yum! Brands to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.0%.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $130.22 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.74 and its 200 day moving average is $128.20. The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,875 shares of company stock worth $2,671,222. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on YUM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on YUM

About Yum! Brands

(Get Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.