Zacks Research Comments on Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Ingersoll Rand’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s FY2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.6 %

IR stock opened at $79.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $51.84 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 4.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after acquiring an additional 823,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,966,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,089,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,190,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,789,000 after acquiring an additional 627,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,236,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,877,000 after buying an additional 235,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $735,821,000 after purchasing an additional 213,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

