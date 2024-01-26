Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Manitowoc in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Manitowoc’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Manitowoc’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.23. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Manitowoc’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MTW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Manitowoc from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MTW

Manitowoc Price Performance

Manitowoc stock opened at $16.28 on Thursday. Manitowoc has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.61. The company has a market cap of $571.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional Trading of Manitowoc

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Manitowoc by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Manitowoc by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Manitowoc by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Manitowoc by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,827,000 after purchasing an additional 95,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.