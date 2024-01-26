Zacks Research Weighs in on American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $47,047.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $47,047.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,560,937. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 70.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

