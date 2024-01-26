Zacks Research Weighs in on Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Consolidated Water in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Water’s current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $49.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.02 million.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Water in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CWCO

Consolidated Water Price Performance

CWCO stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $38.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.66.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Water during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.