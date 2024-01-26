Zacks Research Weighs in on NextEra Energy Partners, LP’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for NextEra Energy Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.16 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 0.85%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

NEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. CIBC lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.47.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average is $36.26. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $75.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,137 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

