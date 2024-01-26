ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Short Interest Update

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 555,400 shares, an increase of 258.8% from the December 31st total of 154,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 364,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZFOX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,318,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,516,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ZeroFox in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,000. 37.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZFOX stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ZeroFox has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $97.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.11.

ZeroFox ( NASDAQ:ZFOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $65.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.95 million. ZeroFox had a negative net margin of 63.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZeroFox will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of ZeroFox in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

